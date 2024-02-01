Celsius’ (CELH) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $73.33 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Celsius from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Celsius to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Get Celsius alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CELH

Celsius Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ CELH opened at $49.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.96 and a beta of 1.72. Celsius has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 160.56% and a net margin of 13.54%. Celsius’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $14,997,540.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,363,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 127,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $5,484,250.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,576,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,749,825.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $14,997,540.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,363,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,042,185 shares of company stock worth $48,772,838 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,676,000 after purchasing an additional 762,087 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $93,034,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Celsius by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 42,821 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,422,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,560 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.