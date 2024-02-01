Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Scheduled to Split on Friday, February 9th

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, February 9th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of CENTA opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $45.93.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $25.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CENTA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.47.

In other news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,748.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

