Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Issues Earnings Results

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $89.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Central Pacific Financial

In other news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $55,094.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,407.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,999 shares of company stock worth $181,882. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Pacific Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPF. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.