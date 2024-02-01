Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.11

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 393043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Chakana Copper Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$23.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 7.18.

About Chakana Copper

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

