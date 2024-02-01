Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 415 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $161.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $186.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $165.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.71.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,311,682 shares of company stock worth $374,537,767. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

