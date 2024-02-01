Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 22.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $258.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.00. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.43 and a 12 month high of $272.90. The company has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total transaction of $4,125,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,139.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,398 shares of company stock worth $47,874,300 in the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

