Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $160.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.48. The stock has a market cap of $145.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.