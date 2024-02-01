Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 19,806 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 431,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,806 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 152.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 898.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Columbia Banking System

In related news, VP Christopher Merrywell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 50,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,832.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Columbia Banking System news, VP Christopher Merrywell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 50,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,832.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clint Stein purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 165,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,736.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 25,559 shares of company stock worth $530,863. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

