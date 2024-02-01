Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHK. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

Shares of CHK opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average is $82.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $91.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

