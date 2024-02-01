Chevron (CVX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chevron Stock Down 1.8 %

Chevron stock opened at $147.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $278.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

