Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,408.77 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,470.05 and a 12-month high of $2,439.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,279.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,059.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CMG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,292.00 to $2,699.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,297.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,669 shares of company stock worth $12,723,541 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

