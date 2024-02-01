ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,300 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the December 31st total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ COFS traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,346. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.21. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $32.14.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Insider Transactions at ChoiceOne Financial Services

Institutional Trading of ChoiceOne Financial Services

In other news, CEO Kelly Potes sold 2,690 shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $69,267.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kelly Potes sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $69,267.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Greg L. Armock acquired 4,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $97,195.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,523.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 5,964 shares of company stock valued at $121,945 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 468.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 474.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the second quarter worth $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 5,443.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the second quarter worth $77,000. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

