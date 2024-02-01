Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CB. HSBC started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.11.

NYSE:CB opened at $245.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $248.55.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

