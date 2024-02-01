Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $255.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $234.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s current price.

CB has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.11.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $245.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.38. The company has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $248.55.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

