CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Shares Acquired by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CION Investment by 0.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CION Investment by 123.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 407,899 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CION Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 556,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the second quarter worth $4,190,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CION Investment by 883,149.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 468,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 468,069 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

CION Investment Price Performance

NYSE:CION opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. CION Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.85%.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.37%.

CION Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Articles

