Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Plans $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

Citigroup has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Citigroup has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citigroup to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:C opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

