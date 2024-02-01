ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLRO opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $24.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 112.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ClearOne Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 86.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 387,412 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ClearOne during the second quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ClearOne during the second quarter valued at $52,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ClearOne during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Featured Stories

