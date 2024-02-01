Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 125 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.19.

BA stock opened at $211.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.61. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

