Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,043,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,011,000 after purchasing an additional 236,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after purchasing an additional 681,992 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,088,000 after purchasing an additional 285,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $88.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $92.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.