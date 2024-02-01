Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Short Interest Down 9.2% in January

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 100,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,312 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $32.98 on Thursday. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.09. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

