Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Trading Up 3.6%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.57. Approximately 6,771,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 8,010,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 98,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,926,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,806,000 after buying an additional 3,922,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,233,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

