Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the December 31st total of 69,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ CLMB opened at $55.22 on Thursday. Climb Global Solutions has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $252.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.14). Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $78.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that Climb Global Solutions will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Climb Global Solutions

Institutional Trading of Climb Global Solutions

In related news, VP Vito Legrottaglie sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $159,222.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,185.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 6,229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

