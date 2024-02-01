Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 106,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth about $1,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of COKE stock opened at $861.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $855.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $731.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52-week low of $490.57 and a 52-week high of $961.91.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $17.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 6.84%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $16.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

