Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $91.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.93.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $84.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,018. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $36,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.