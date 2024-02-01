Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $254.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.52. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $42.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

