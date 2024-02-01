Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $254.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.52. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $42.87.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.
CMCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.
Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.
