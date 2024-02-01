Community Financial Services Group LLC Buys Shares of 813 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $317.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.40. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $326.76. The company has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.