Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Short Interest Update

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the December 31st total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

NYSE:BVN opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.22). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $211.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth $62,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 24,960.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,270 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 37.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

