Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Short Interest Up 7.8% in January

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,700 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 248,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 191,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of CPSI opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPSI shares. TheStreet downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

