Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,372,000 after purchasing an additional 43,516 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,238,000 after buying an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,143,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,598,000 after buying an additional 64,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $90.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.04 and a 200 day moving average of $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

