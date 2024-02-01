Cormark Weighs in on goeasy Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for goeasy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $4.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.98. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $16.72 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$177.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$173.88.

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$153.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$153.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$131.62. The company has a market cap of C$2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.01. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$87.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$168.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 27.82.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.38. goeasy had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of C$321.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.67 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total value of C$387,600.00. Corporate insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

