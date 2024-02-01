Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Update

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 232,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 63.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRVS opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

