Creatd (NASDAQ:VOCL) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.00

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:VOCL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 5472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Creatd Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 4.05.

Creatd (NASDAQ:VOCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators in the United States. It operates in four segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios. The company's flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

