Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives C$15.72 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.84.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRR.UN. Desjardins set a C$17.50 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,450.00%.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
