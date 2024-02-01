Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Short Interest Up 6.7% in January

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the December 31st total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Cue Biopharma Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CUE stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.12.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,358.43% and a negative return on equity of 99.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cue Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 9,270.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

