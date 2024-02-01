Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 6,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 8,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62.

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

