CVB Financial Corp. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for CVB Financial in a report released on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

CVB Financial Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of CVBF opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $25.63.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,338,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,359,000 after acquiring an additional 105,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 29.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,084,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,050 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 44.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,090 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,733,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,271,000 after acquiring an additional 212,674 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.