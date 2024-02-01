CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading 3.7% Higher

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.74 and last traded at $33.74. Approximately 394,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 801,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CVR Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 69.57% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in CVR Energy by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter worth $100,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

See Also

