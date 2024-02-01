CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.7 %

CVS Health stock opened at $74.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $90.62. The company has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 40.12%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

