Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share.

Danaher Trading Down 2.1 %

Danaher stock opened at $239.91 on Thursday. Danaher has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $248.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Get Our Latest Report on DHR

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.