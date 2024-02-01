Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share.
Danaher Trading Down 2.1 %
Danaher stock opened at $239.91 on Thursday. Danaher has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $248.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.94.
Danaher Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.02%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
