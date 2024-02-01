Dios Exploration (CVE:DOS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Shares of Dios Exploration Inc. (CVE:DOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 11000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Dios Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$4.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 2.26.

About Dios Exploration

Dios Exploration Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, gold, diamond, copper, and silver deposits. Its projects portfolio includes the Le Caron lithium project consisting of 103 mining claims covering an area of 54.14 square kilometers located near the LeCaron Lake; the Nemiscau-North Lithium battery metal property consisting of 164 mining claims covering an area of 927 square kilometers located within Eeyou Istchee James Bay; and the K2 gold project consisting of 68 mining claims covering an area of 35.9 square kilometers situated near the Eastmain River in James Bay.

