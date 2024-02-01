Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires New Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 49,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MTG stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.81.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $296.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays began coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

