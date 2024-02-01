Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys New Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 1.7 %

TAP opened at $61.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.33. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.32 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.61%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

