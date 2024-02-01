Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $1.31 Million Stake in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its holdings in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,245 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in DRDGOLD were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 52,334 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,546.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $485,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRD. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of DRDGOLD stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97. DRDGOLD Limited has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

