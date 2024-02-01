Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $1.16 Million in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,531 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $151.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.05 and a 200-day moving average of $137.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.16. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $155.19.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 18.49%.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.87.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

