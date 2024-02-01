Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $26,000 in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMNM. Natixis bought a new position in Immunome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Immunome by 1,049.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Immunome by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Immunome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunome alerts:

Immunome Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. Immunome, Inc. has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $708.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Immunome ( NASDAQ:IMNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Immunome, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Immunome from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Immunome

About Immunome

(Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.