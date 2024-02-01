Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 38,494 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,494 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in CRH were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CRH by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CRH by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in CRH in the first quarter worth about $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CRH by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 24.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $71.76 on Thursday. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $45.79 and a 52 week high of $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average of $60.56.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

