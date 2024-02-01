Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,127 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 760.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 287,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 245,098 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,236,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 226,783 shares during the last quarter. 44.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HNRG opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $282.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $165.77 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

