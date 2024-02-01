Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Short Interest Down 7.5% in January

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,240,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the December 31st total of 19,720,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Dropbox Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DBX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.93. The company had a trading volume of 144,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,338. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 101.75%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,111.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,055 shares of company stock worth $379,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 233.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

