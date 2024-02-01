Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Hits New 12-Month High at $605.00

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 605 ($7.69) and last traded at GBX 585 ($7.44), with a volume of 15205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 582.50 ($7.41).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 518.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 519.47. The company has a market capitalization of £170.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,500.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service (SaaS) solution in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Eagle Eye AIR platform, an API-based SaaS platform, which provides promotions, loyalty, and gifting solutions to its customers; Eagle Eye API Documentation; Eagle Eye Promote that provides businesses with a platform to manage the set-up and execution of digital and physical promotions across various customer touchpoints; Eagle Eye Reward to build and deploy loyalty or customer engagement proposition; and Eagle Eye Gift for retailers to create and control digital and physical gift cards through web-based stored value management systems, and consumer and B2B portals.

