Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Raised to $250.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Trading Down 1.2 %

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $226.18 on Monday. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $129.76 and a fifty-two week high of $230.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,219 shares of company stock worth $2,851,867 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 10,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 291,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,305,000 after purchasing an additional 29,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.